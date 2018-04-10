I've looked up to my sister: Esha Gupta

Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta says her elder sister Neha is someone she has always looked upto and she feels that their different fashion sense works well for them.

"Being my elder sister, Neha has always been someone I've looked upto. Our fashion sense is very different, which works wonders, because she is classy and I am quirky," Esha told IANS in a statement.

The actress is launching Neha's collection Ghazal in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Neha, who already has an established label in Delhi, is all set to launch her first collection at Atosa.

"She is doing well in Delhi but now I think it's amazing that she is coming in to Mumbai and expanding her presence here as this city and people have great style and always welcome new talent. I couldn't be more excited about this," said Esha.