Jackie Chan inspires Tiger Shroff for action sequences
Mumbai: That it is difficult to beat Tiger Shroff in action and stunts is well known fact.
Ever wondered who inspires him to perform daredevilry in his films?The `Baaghi` star, who was recently spotted on the red carpet at a special screening of Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood and rumoured girlfriend-Disha Patani starrer, action-adventure-comedy `Kung Fu Yoga`, confessed he is a big fan of the Hollywood action legend.
"Whatever I am today is because Jackie Chan is my inspiration especially for action sequences. I am not one percent of him but I try to work hard and be creative in action sequences like Jackie," said Tiger during the media interaction.
Always obliging his fans` requests, the actor even performed a small stunt for the audience present during the event.
As Valentine`s Day is around the corner, the 26-year-old was bound to be questioned about his plans for the day, to which he replied, "Unfortuately, I will be shooting around that time. I`m actually filming a love song for `Munna Michael`.
