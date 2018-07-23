हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff clears traffic on busy Lucknow road, video goes viral—Watch

The veteran star is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt's 'Prassthanam'. 

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff known for his 'bindaas' attitude in real life showed what a true hero is like. The stylish actor sans any starry tantrums was stuck on a busy road in Lucknow where he is currently shooting and what he did next will make you adore him even more.

The 'Bhidu' of Bollywood got down from his car and started clearing the traffic. Yes! He did that leaving the spectators in awe of him. A video of Jackie clearing the traffic and making way for other commuters to pass-by has gone viral on the internet.

In fact, he took to Twitter and shared the video with his fans:

Now, that's what a real hero is like. We need more people like him, right?

The veteran star is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt's 'Prasthaanam'. The film is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu film by the same name 'Prasthanam' which first released in 2010.

The Hindi remake stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Ali Fazal to name a few. It is being directed by the same director Deva Katta.

The shooting of the film began on the late legendary actress and Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis Dutt's birth anniversary on June 1, 2018. The film is being backed by Sanjay Dutt's production.

 

