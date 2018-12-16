हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looks super stylish at 2018 Star Screen Awards — Pics inside

The 'Race 3' actress looked ultra-glam in a thigh-high slit cut outfit at Star Screen Awards.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks super stylish at 2018 Star Screen Awards — Pics inside
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Bollywood's bubbly actress Jacqueline Fernandez is a sight for sore eyes. She easily displays her fine taste in fashion everytime she steps out on the street. And while her attires give inspiration to many, it's difficult to take eyes off her beautiful smile that makes guys go weak on their knees.

On Sunday, Jacqueline attended the Star Screen Awards 2018 looking absolutely stunning in a powder pink off-shoulder outfit which had a thigh-high slit cut. She let her hair open and completed her look with a diamond anklet on her nude stilettos. 

Take a look at her photos from the award night: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The B-Town celebs who attended the award night were Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Daisy Shah, Ayushmann Khurrana, Urvashi Dholakia, Sonal Chauhan, Urmila Matondkar, Vicky Kaushal, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Gulzar, Divya Dutta among others. 

Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez photosStar Screen Awards 2018Ayushmann KhurranaSalman Khan

