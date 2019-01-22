हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez takes split challenge and it's jaw-dropping! See pic

Jackky was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3'.

Jacqueline Fernandez takes split challenge and it&#039;s jaw-dropping! See pic
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's stunner of an actress, Jacqueline Fernandez is a terrific dancer and majorly into fitness. She has a flexible body and easily performs extremely tough-looking dance moves. The glam queen recently took to her social media and shared a mind-boggling picture.

She took up the split challenge and tagged celebrity fitness trainer Kuldeep Shashi in the post. Jackky baby did the split like a pro and managed to look beautiful even while performing it.

Check out the picture here:



View this post on Instagram


Split challenge @kuldeepshashi

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Jackky was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3' which was helmed by Remo D'Souza. Her flexible moves were seen in the song 'Heeriye 'where she acted out a pole dance sequence and the audiences were left awestruck.

The Sri Lankan beauty, on the work front is busy with some plum projects. She will be seen in 'Drive' backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions starring Sushant Singh Rajput. It is set to hit the screens on June 28, 2019.

The project was earlier scheduled to release last year but was pushed ahead. It will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezJacquelineslit challengefitness freakjacqueline pics
Next
Story

Disha Patani spotted again with a mystery man in Bandra — Pics inside

Must Watch

NSA Ajit Doval's son accuses Caravan magazine, Jairam Ramesh of defamation