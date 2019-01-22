Jacqueline Fernandez takes split challenge and it's jaw-dropping! See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's stunner of an actress, Jacqueline Fernandez is a terrific dancer and majorly into fitness. She has a flexible body and easily performs extremely tough-looking dance moves. The glam queen recently took to her social media and shared a mind-boggling picture.

She took up the split challenge and tagged celebrity fitness trainer Kuldeep Shashi in the post. Jackky baby did the split like a pro and managed to look beautiful even while performing it.

Check out the picture here:

Jackky was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3' which was helmed by Remo D'Souza. Her flexible moves were seen in the song 'Heeriye 'where she acted out a pole dance sequence and the audiences were left awestruck.

The Sri Lankan beauty, on the work front is busy with some plum projects. She will be seen in 'Drive' backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions starring Sushant Singh Rajput. It is set to hit the screens on June 28, 2019.

The project was earlier scheduled to release last year but was pushed ahead. It will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani.