Jacqueline Fernandez's video on untimely death of Sridevi will choke you—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Sridevi's sudden death not only shocked the entire nation but also enveloped it with a sense of strong grief. Social media is abuzz with condolence messages and posts.

Amid several celebrities who expressed their sadness over the tragic news, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's video post with a heartfelt note will literally choke your heart.

WATCH video post:

Jacky's note highlights the need to live your life fully each day. In the fast-paced daily routine, no one really cares about the sweet nothings that life has to offer until something as unfortunate as this happens to give us a call check.

Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai around midnight suffering a cardiac arrest. The incident took place on February 24, 2018. She was there to attend a family wedding.

She married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.