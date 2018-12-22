हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal dating a model 16 years younger

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 38, is reportedly dating 22-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu.

File photo

London: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 38, is reportedly dating 22-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu.

Despite having a 16-year age difference between the "Nightcrawler" actor and the model, their relationship is progressing quickly, reported US Weekly.

"Jeanne is very mature for her age. She's quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she's a really great and well-rounded person. She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious," the publication quoted a source as saying.

The duo was spotted together in London in July and then in Greece a month later.

Gyllenhaal has previously been romantically linked to stars such as Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Kirsten Dunst.

