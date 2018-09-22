Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a black ensemble at Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's engagement—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood celebs have started arriving for the Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's engagement bash that is reportedly being held at Lake Como, Italy. The celebrations kickstarted yesterday and the engagement is expected to be a grand 3-day affair. Isha's brother, Akash also got engaged earlier this year to Shloka Mehta and several Bollywood celebs were seen in attendance. Likewise, various B Towners will be flying to Lake Como to attend Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's engagement. A while ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's pictures in traditional attires went viral.

Now, actress Janhvi Kapoor's pics are all over the digital space. The 21-year-old is wearing a black evening gown and one look is enough to make you fall in love with her!

Check out the pics as shared by a fan club on Instagram:

Well, she isn't she absolutely gorgeous! The red lipstick and matching accessories further enhance her look.

Janvhi received a warm welcome in Bollywood this year with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak'. She acted oppsite Ishaan Khatter and the two stars received immense appreciation for the film.

She will next be seen in Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'. Only the star cast of the film has been announced and everything else has been kept under the wraps. 'Takht' releases in the year 2020.