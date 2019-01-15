हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor makes a stylish appearance outside gym — Pics inside

The youngest superstar in the block, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. The stunning actress made heads turn in a powder pink coloured dress which she teamed with peach pants. She completed her look with her favourite furry pink slides that she loves wearing most of the time. 

The actress was also carrying a black sling bag.

Take a look at her photos below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

After making a stunning debut with 'Dhadak' last year, Janhvi has bagged her second big project. The young girl has once again cast by ace filmmaker Karan Johar for multi-starrer period-drama. The film is titled 'Takht' and will be a period drama releasing in 2020. The movie will be set in the times of Mughal dynasty. Not much has been revealed about the project except its lead cast. 'Takht' will have an ensemble star cast with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar besides Janvhi.

She is also rumoured to have been cast for a biopic on Gunjan Saxena.

Reports are also there that she is being considered for Shashank Khaitan's espionage thriller starring Varun Dhawan as the male lead. According to a report in After Hrs, Janhvi will play a spy in the thriller and her character in it will be inspired by the highly-acclaimed Bourne series. She will reportedly under rigorous training to perform action in stunt sequences.

If Janhvi is finalised for the role, it will be her first film with Varun Dhawan and Bollywood would get yet another refreshing onscreen Jodi.

