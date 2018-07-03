हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor orders pizza and Ishaan Khatter can't wait to eat it—Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor orders pizza and Ishaan Khatter can&#039;t wait to eat it—Watch video

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her smashing debut in Bollywood with 'Dhadak'. The film which also marks the maiden move of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. The two young actors share a great chemistry and that was visible in the trailer and rushes as well.

Now, the promotions for 'Dhadak' have begun in full swing and the team has started travelling across cities to make sure that there is enough buzz around it. The duo recently was coming back to Mumbai after promoting the film but got stuck due to a delay in flight.

But guess what the young minds did to kill the time? They ordered food. Yes, a video was shared by Dharma Productions on Instagram where Janhvi can be seen ordering a pizza while Ishaan is standing next to her waiting for the food to get delivered.

Watch the hilarious video here:

The film is a remake of Marathi superhit flick 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and promises to be an impressive ride. 'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is releasing on July 20, 2018. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the trailer.

 

