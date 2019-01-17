Javed Akhtar turns 73, B-Town wishes the 'magician', 'philosopher'

Mumbai: On the 73rd birthday of veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Thursday, members of the film fraternity wished the wordsmith a happy birthday, and expressed their fondness for him.

Javed's wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi said the day was very special as it was not just her husband's birthday, but also the launch of her brother Baba Azmi's film "Mee Raqsam".

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, son of Javed, too wished him on social media and wrote: "Happy birthday Pa."

Actor Anil Kapoor called Javed a "magician".

He said: "He's a magician. Everytime he puts pen to paper, his words come to life and dance with our souls! Wish you a very happy birthday Javed Akhtar saab."

Music composer Shankar Mahadevan thanked Javed "for standing by me every moment".

"Happiest birthday to my friend philosopher and guide. Thank you for standing by me every moment. I learnt so much from you! A blessing for me, added Mahadevan.

Javed, who has been in the industry for more than four decades, is known for penning songs for films like "Silsila", "1942: A Love Story", "Veer-Zaara", "Main Hoon Na" and "Jodhaa Akbar".

He is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Sahitya Akademi Awards in Urdu.