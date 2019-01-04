Kader Khan was a pillar of comedy, says Sunil Pal

Mumbai: Comedian Sunil Pal says that late Kader Khan was a pillar of comedy and that despite leaving this world forever, he will always be remembered for making people laugh.

Bollywood personalities such as Lawrence D'Souza, Vimal Kumar, Rajesh Bhatt, Mehul Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, comedian Sunil Pal and many more were present in a condolence meeting to pay their final respects to veteran actor Kader Khan, on Thursday at Shakuntalam Studio in Andheri West.

Comedian Sunil Pal spoke eloquently about the dialogue writer and comedian at the prayer meeting. He said, "For comedians, Kader Khan wasn't just a phase or star, he was like a vast sky. My relationship with him was of an audience. I have watched his films since childhood. It didn't matter to me who the hero was, I watched the films because of Kader Khan.

"Kader Khan was a pillar of comedy; he was the sky of comedy, he never made anyone cry."

Veteran actor and dialogue writer Kader Khan passed away on December 31, following prolonged illness. The actor was known for his versatile roles in Hindi films.

He was known for his impeccable comic timing, and his unparalleled work as an actor and a writer in several films.

He has been part of numerous blockbusters including 'Bol Radha Bol', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Judwaa', 'Dulhe Raja' and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi'.