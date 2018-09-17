हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi

Kamya Punjabi is a huge Bappa devotee—Check out pics from her Ganpati celebrations at home

Several TV celebrities visited Kamya's residence to seek Bappa's blessings.

Kamya Punjabi is a huge Bappa devotee—Check out pics from her Ganpati celebrations at home
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival started on September 13, 2018. It is a ten-day long affair where devotees welcome Bappa to their abode. The festival is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' can be heard everywhere.

Many TV actors and film personalities usher in the celebrations by welcoming Bappa home with open arms. Popular television actress Kamya Punjabi is a devout Ganpati devotee and every year she welcomes Bappa amid loud cheers and gaiety.

Check out pictures from her house:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mine #ganapatibappamorya @snehaljewel thank you

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

Several TV celebrities visited Kamya's residence to seek Bappa's blessings and take his darshan.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi—the day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is a 10-day long festivity. Ganpati Utsav is the major festival celebrated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Eastern parts of Odisha.

The chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill the whole atmosphere and devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Tags:
Ganesh ChaturthiGanpati celebrationsKamya Punjabiganesh chaturthi 2018Ganesh UtsavGaneshotsavGanpati Celebrations 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close