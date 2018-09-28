हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi

Kangana Ranaut seeks Bappa's blessings—See pic

Several celebrities welcomed Ganpati Bappa home during Ganeshotsav and bid the Lord tearful adieu with the promise of coming back again next year. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'queen' of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of his upcoming ambitious project 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The film is high on the buzzword and the actress will be seen playing the titular role of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.

On the auspicious Ganpati festival, Kangana visited Lord Ganesha's pandals. The actress's team shared a majestic picture of Kangana seeking Vignharta's blessings. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! #KanganaRanaut seeks divine blessings from Lord Ganesha. #GaneshChaturthi

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Several celebrities welcomed Ganpati Bappa home during Ganeshotsav and bid the Lord tearful adieu with the promise of coming back again next year. Chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya reverberate in the atmosphere, making it a divine experience. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 13. It is a 10-day long festival in Maharashtra. 

Meanwhile, 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It features Jisshu, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande playing pivotal parts in the period drama. The film will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

The period drama will see the lead actress play role of Rani Laxmibai, the tales of whose valour and bravery are still passed on to generations.

Besides 'Manikarnika', Kangana also has 'Mental Hai Kya' with Rajkummar Rao. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. It will hit the screens on February 22, 2019.

Tags:
Ganesh ChaturthiKangana RanautGanpati festivalGaneshotsavRani Lakshmi BaiManikarnikaQueen of Jhansi

