Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut snapped outside Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain's office

Kangana Ranaut snapped outside Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain&#039;s office
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Apart from her acting skills, the 'queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is known for her fashionable outings. The national-award winner is clearly one of the biggest fashionistas of the -B-Town and when it comes to experimenting with her looks, there is no one who can match up to her standard. 

After walking the ramp for designer Anju Modi at the opening night of Couture Week on Monday, Kangana returned back to Mumbai wearing a Pero hand-embroidered salwar suit. The navy coloured outfit had floral embroidery all over and made her stand out of the crowd. She finished her look with a Louis Vuitton handbag and Miu Miu footwear. 

Take a look at her photos as she was captured exiting 'Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi' producer Kamal Jain's office. 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Kangyy, as she is fondly called by her followers, is also famous for making a style statement. Her fashion sense has been bold and daring, and quirky and edgy. She is a truly a style goddess who can turn up the heat in anything she chooses to wear.

Kangana has been shooting extensively for a biopic based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The film captures the struggles and inspirational life journey of Rani Laxmibai. The film has been directed by Krish and stars Kangana in the titular role of the Rani. It will hit the screens early next year. 

She has also finished shooting for black thriller-comedy 'Mental Hai Kya' also starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is slated to hit screens on March 29, 2019.

Notably, 'Manikarnika' will face a Box Office battle with Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' and Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' which will release on the same day, i.e. January 25, 2019.

Recently, Kangana was asked about the possibility of her entering politics and she had said that she is quite young to enter the field right now but will be there to serve her nation. The actress talked about the soldiers who are at the border and said that when the soldiers of the nation and standing and fighting if the country ever needs her in politics, she will definitely enter the field to serve her nation.

