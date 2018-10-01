हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Kanye West delivers pro-Trump speech at SNL

West claimed that he was 'bullied' by SNL producers backstage into not wearing MAGA gear on stage. 

Kanye West delivers pro-Trump speech at SNL
Image courtesy: Instagram

Washington D.C.: Kanye West, who has been vocal about his support for US President Donald Trump, delivered a pro-Trump speech on the premiere of the 44th season of 'Saturday Night Live'. Despite his speech not being aired, the 41-year-old received applauds from Trump.

''Like many, I don`t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told "no"), was great. He`s leading the charge!'' tweeted Trump.

West gave the lengthy speech about his support of Trump wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap. "There are so many times I talked to a white person about this and they`re like, `How can you like Trump, he`s racist?' Well, if I was concerned about racism I would have moved out of America a long time ago', West said to the crowd," he said.

"You`ve got a situation where you need to have a dialogue and not a diatribe...It`s easy to make it seem like it`s so, so, so one-sided," West said in his speech. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper received 'several claps and a number of boos' for his rant. 

 

Tags:
Donald TrumpKayne WestMake America Great againMAGA

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close