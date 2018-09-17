हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma practises yoga these days, shares latest pic

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is back in news these days. Ever since the buzz about his comeback show caught fire, all sorts of rumours have started floating around. The king of comedy took a sabbatical after his health deteriorated a number of controversies cornered him.

But now the comedian is set to be back soon and with a bang. He is apparently practising yoga and meditation these days. Kapil took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture. He wrote: “here is nothing like starting ur day with yoga in the lap of nature. #yoga #meditation #pranayama ओम् नमः शिवाय"

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!

 

Kapil Sharmakapil sharma piccomedyComedianFamily Time with Kapil Sharma

