Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma posts brand new pic, gears up for his new innings

The actor-comedian will be seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' soon.

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is once again making quite a buzz online. His fans are happy about him making a comeback to television soon and that's not all, his wedding rumours are also doing the rounds. He is dating Ginni Chatrath and the buzz is strong that the duo might get married this year in December.

Meanwhile, Kapil, who is making a solid impact on social media with his constant posts on Twitter and Instagram. He recently changed his display picture on the photo-sharing site. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New profile pic

The actor-comedian will be seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' soon on Sony TV, and he took to social media to inform his well-wishers about the same.

The actor-comedian recently took divine blessings from Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Kangra region, Himachal Pradesh. Reportedly, Kapil prayed to the goddess and even performed Havan or Yagya at the Temple premises.  

His absence from the small screens had made the fans jittery. The family audience misses Kapil like no one else does. Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

 

 

 

 

 

