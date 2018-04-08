Kapil Sharma's ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes says he is suicidal, blames new girlfriend

New Delhi: Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma has grabbed the headlines yet again after he posted a series of unsavoury tweets accusing a journalist of doing negative stories about him. He also filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti Simoes, Preeti Simoes and the journalist accusing them of trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from him.Now, his rumoured ex-girlfriend and producer Preeti Simoes has opened up and expressed concerns over Kapil's mental health.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Preeti, who has had a rather long association with Kapil, said, "I am hoping it’s not Kapil who has posted these tweets. The Kapil I know is a very intelligent, bright, young and dynamic man. It’s most certainly his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath or maybe some friend, who is using his phone and doing all this. And if this is what Ginni and her one year with Kapil has brought him to, I feel sorry for both of them — Kapil for the choices he has made, and Ginni, because she didn’t know how to handle a Kapil Sharma."

Reacting to Kapil's flagrant Twitter rant and the abusive phone call to the journalist, Preeti added, "This is a sick man’s behaviour. As for those abuses, in 8 years of my life with him, where we were in a [romantic] relationship as well, I’ve never heard him abuse. I was shocked to hear such condescending way of talking about women. Whoever the journalist’s daughter is, I apologise to the woman. It’s really sad what he said on record."

Kapil Sharma on Friday tweeted a copy of the complaint filed by him against Spotboye editor Vicky Lalwani, Preeti and Neeti. He captioned it, "Some people just want to defame you for few bucks, but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong ...I shall do it today n forever."

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

In his complaint, Kapil has alleged harassment by Spotboye editor Vicky Lalwani on the insistence of Preeti and Neeti. The report further stated that negative posts by Spotboye kept increasing and began to affect his mental and emotional health as false and malicious remarks were made about career, finance and relationships.

Kapil's abusive tweets on Twitter came as a shocker for all his fans and the media fraternity. All his abusive tweets were later deleted and a tweet stating that his account was hacked was posted from his account.

"Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all," the tweet read.

However, Kapil soon revealed that his tweets were deleted by his team and his account was not hacked. He targeted the media again in his tweet.

"Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless," he wrote.

Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Kapil made a comeback to small screen recently with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' but it has failed to garner a positive response. Rumours were rife that soon the show will go off air. He hogged the limelight last year for his infamous mid-night brawl with fellow actor Sunil Grover. Followed by which Grover left his show along with other actors.