Karan Johar breaks his silence on rumours about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the few showbiz personalities who knows how to put forward his his views tactfully. Be it controversies or his sexual orientation, the 44-year-old has handled delicate issues in a dignified way.

In the past, there were rumours about Karan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's relationship.

Kjo has talked about rumours and insensitive comments in his upcoming biography. According to a DNA report, some excepts from his book were published by the Times Of India, which read:

There has been so much conjecture about my sexuality. For heaven's sake, for years there were rumours about Shah Rukh and me. And I was traumatised by it. I was on a show on a Hindi channel, and I was asked about Shah Rukh.'Yeh anoka rishta hai aap ka,' the interviewer said. He worded it in such a way that I got really angry. I said, 'If I asked you if you are sleeping with your brother, how will you feel?' So he said, `What do you mean? How can you ask me this question?' I said, 'How could you ask me this question?

For me, no matter what ups and downs Shah Rukh and I have been through, he is a father figure, an older brother to me. For me to look at him in that way or be subjected to those rumours was just ridiculous. But it didn't bother him. He said, 'People talk nonsense, and if a man does not have an extramarital affair, he is supposed to be gay.'

Well said, Karan! We appreciate your honesty here.