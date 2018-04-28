Karan Johar is one with whom you dream to collaborate: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film 'Raazi' produced by Karan Johar, said that the filmmaker is one with whom you always "dream to collaborate".

Vicky was interacting with the media here at the 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards voting weekend on Friday.

The actor is working in the Meghna Gulzar directorial opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is releasing on May 11.

Vicky said: "It feels nice to work with him (Karan Johar). When you get an opportunity to work in good films like 'Raazi', it especially boosts your confidence to know that good filmmakers are willing to work with you."

Talking about Anurag Kashyap's "Manmarziyaan", also starring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky said: "The shooting is over. We shot for two months continuously in Amritsar and Kashmir.

"Now it's in the editing phase and it will release on September 7. I am keeping my fingers really crossed and I hope this year turns out to be good for me."

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Sanju", a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, is another big film in which Vicky will be seen playing Sanjay's friend. Reacting to the huge response to its teaser, released earlier this week, Vicky said: "As a team, we are extremely happy.

"We have got an amazing response. In a day, we got something around 30 million views for the teaser and till today its trending in India, the US and couple of other countries, as well.

"We are extremely excited with the initial response. It's a very special story of a very special person. So, we all are very excited. Gradually, the trailer and songs of the film will be released then every member of the film will talk more openly about it."

Sharing his special moment from IIFA awards, Vicky said: "My favourite memory of IIFA is when I received an award for best debut actor for 'Masaan' in 2016.

"It was a really special moment for me. Before that each year, I used to watch IIFA awards on television but I never thought that I will be honoured with an award in my first year itself."

Vicky was last seen on-screen in Anand Tiwari's Netflix drama "Love Per Square Foot".