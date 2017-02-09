Karan Johar poses with his 'favourite' Kareena Kapoor Khan!

New Delhi: Chhoti Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan aced her pregnancy and post delivery look brilliantly. The diva recently made her stunning presence felt on the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 where she walked the ramp for fashion designer Anita Dongre.

Setting a perfect example for all the working women, Kareena has surely taken her pregnancy in a great way. Now, Bebo's buddy filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared a cool selfie with the glamorous new mommy.

He tweeted:

Me and her!!!! The favourite..... pic.twitter.com/SnaVHG3eie — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 8, 2017

The picture says it loudly, 'main apni favourite hoon'!