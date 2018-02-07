Karan Johar’s twins - Yash and Roohi - turn one-year old

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s twin children – daughter Roohi and son Yash – have turned one-year old today. The official Twitter handle of Johar’s Dharma Productions took to the micro-blogging site to share a collage of pics to celebrate the first birthday of the toddlers.

Check out the adorable post here:

“One year ago, they brought an abundance of happiness with them! Happy first birthday, #RoohiandYash! With love, the Dharma family (sic).”

One year ago, they brought an abundance of happiness with them! Happy first birthday, #RoohiandYash! With love, the Dharma family @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/rZP5gYrMLu — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) 6 February 2018

Yash (son) has been named after Karan’s late father, while Roohi (daughter) is an anagram of Hiroo ( KJo’s mother’s name).

Johar unveiled the first photograph of his kids on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan last year. In the pic, we can see KJo’s mother carrying the infants in her arms.

The kids that were born through surrogacy last year were kept in a hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit after because they were born premature. They were taken home in the end of March. Images of Karan taking his twin kids home for the first time had surfaced online and fans had showered him with congratulatory messages on social media.

Karan has a lot of expectations from his kids.

"Just like any other parent, I too have a lot of expectations from you (Roohi and Yash). This expectation is necessary because we build our foundation based on them. Your grandmother (Hiroo Johar) has told me and will also tell you that bookish knowledge is not everything," Karan read out a letter he had written for his kids, while he was on Shah Rukh Khan's show TED Talks India Nayi Soch.

"On the other hand, your grandfather (Yash Johar) always told me to listen to my heart no matter what," he added.

"At the age of four I wanted to become a hair stylist; at 10 I wanted to become a dancer; at 15, I wished to take up copy writing; at 18 , a fashion designer and eventually at the age of 20 I decided I wanted to become a filmmaker," Karan said.

"My father was very supportive of me despite my varied interests and that surprised me," he added.

Here’s wishing Yash and Roohi a very Happy Birthday.

(With IANS inputs)