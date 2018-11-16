हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soho launch party

Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Mira Rajput attend Soho House opening launch: In Pics

Asia's first Soho House, which is a members-only club, was launched in Mumbai on November 15 in a star-studded affair. The event was attended by several B-Town celebs stars. Among them who graced the event were Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, Shweta Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Preity Zinta, Zoya Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor among others. 

Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Mira Rajput attend Soho House opening launch: In Pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Take a look at the photos from Soho House launch event at Mumbai's Juhu: 

Mira Rajput attended the launch with her brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khattar. 

Preity Zinta made an appearance in a black lacy dress. 

Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor were seen in black shimmery outfits at the event. 

Rana Daggubati was casually dressed up and posed for the shutterbugs. 

Vivek Oberoi came in with wifey Priyanka. 

Kim Sharma attended the launch party with rumoured beau Harshvardhan Rane. 

