Karan Johar's selfie with BFF Gauri Khan is unmissable! See pic

Filmmaker Karan Johar and superstar Shah Rukh Khan have a thick bond of friendship with even blends into brotherhood as they mean family to each other.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 08:45
New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar and superstar Shah Rukh Khan have a thick bond of friendship with even blends into brotherhood as they mean family to each other.

SRK's wifey Gauri Khan is into designing and recently opened a plush, high-end designer showroom in Mumbai. Many celebs visited Gauri's new workplace and loved it. From Sussanne Khan, Seema Khan, Farah Khan to now Karan Johar—everyone seems to adore her new stylish space.

Check out the selfie KJo shared on Twitter:

