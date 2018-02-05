Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's latest video defines sister goals—Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous Kapoor sisters—Kareena and Karisma rocked the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week 2018 recently. The sisters wore the same designer—Anamika Khanna for the night but donned different hues in their outfits.

Karisma chose to wear a white-golden combination while Kareena went for an all-black ensemble. Lolo shared a video on Instagram where the sisters define sibling love.

#rockedit#bebo both in @anamikakhanna.in #lfw2018#grandfinale#sistersister#blackandwhite A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 4, 2018 at 10:33am PST

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:28am PST

Besides, having a gala time bonding with her sister at the fashion do, Karisma also walked the ramp for AARBEE by Ravi Bhalotia. She looked simply ethereal in his midsummer wreath collection.

She dazzled in the pastel lehenga-choli and her ramp walk was totally bang on!

Lakme Fashion Week 2018 ended on a high note with stars making it a night to remember.