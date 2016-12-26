Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's little bundle of joy Taimur to make TV debut soon?

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan - Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's first bundle of joy, has already become a celebrity! The royal infant that was born on December 20 may reportedly make his TV debut soon. Yes, you read that right.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, the second edition of 'Living with the superstar' will showcase the life of Saif Ali Khan. "The cameras will follow Saif in India and on his trips abroad to present a slice of his life in front of the whole world," the report says.

Needless to say, since the show will revolve around Saif and his personal space, it is likely that the youngest Pataudi may make an appearance.

Excited much?