Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's little bundle of joy Taimur to make TV debut soon?
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 16:49
New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan - Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's first bundle of joy, has already become a celebrity! The royal infant that was born on December 20 may reportedly make his TV debut soon. Yes, you read that right.
According to a report in dnaindia.com, the second edition of 'Living with the superstar' will showcase the life of Saif Ali Khan. "The cameras will follow Saif in India and on his trips abroad to present a slice of his life in front of the whole world," the report says.
Needless to say, since the show will revolve around Saif and his personal space, it is likely that the youngest Pataudi may make an appearance.
Excited much?
First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 16:38
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Say whaaat? This birthday girl expects 1.3 mn guests at her bash
- 'Sultan' Salman Khan turns 51, celebrates birthday at Panvel farmhouse! Look who all came to party
- Bigg Boss 10: Bani J, Gaurav Chopra grilled by housemates; rift between Nitibha and Manveer!
- Here's 10 era-defining songs from British pop icon George Michael
- Shah Rukh Khan shares gems of wisdom after getting honoured with a doctorate in Hyderabad!
- Bigg Boss 10: Bani J, Gaurav Chopra grilled by housemates; rift between Nitibha and Manveer!
- Bigg Boss 10: Did Priyanka Jagga suffer miscarriage?
- Koffee With Karan: Mira Rajput speaks about Shahid Kapoor’s most annoying habit!
- Prachee Shah Paandya open to experiment but doesn’t get a chance
- Bigg Boss 10, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan welcomes Sonakshi Sinha; keeps Bani, Gaurav and Mona safe!