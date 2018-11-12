Kareena Kapoor goes on a lunch date with cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni but where is Ranbir?

New Delhi: The famous Kapoor cousins Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain were spotted together for a lunch date. Riddhima Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a picture.

Sharing a group picture, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Cousins lunch major missing @therealkarismakapoor RK @nikhil_nanda @nandanitasha."

We couldn't agree more with Riddhima, Ranbir's presence would have surely added more spunk to the picture.

This is probably the first time Kareena and Riddhima Kapoor are seen together. According to reports, the two sisters never got along well but now everything seems to be fine between them. When their grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor died, Kareena and Riddhima were seen by their family's side.

Daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Riddhima is just a week older than Kareena. She was born on September 15, 1980 and Kareena a week later on September 21 in the same year. Ranbir, when appeared on Koffee With Karan with Bebo, revealed that his sister and Kareena were each other's playdates.

With these beautiful mommies bonding, it would be really heartwarming to see their children Taimur and Samaira bond with each other.a