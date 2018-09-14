Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor twin in yellow on Ganesh Chaturthi, nail traditional look

Stylish Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor on Thursday attended the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations thrown by industrialist Mukesh Ambani at his residence Antilla. The Kapoor sisters were among the host of Bollywood celebrities who attended the celebrations.

Karisma even shared a photo of her with Kareena from the event on her Instagram handle with the caption, "When you and ur sister twin in the same colour unknowingly #soulsisterforever #ganpati".

Meanwhile, take a look at the photos here shared by Yogen Shah:

Among other celebrities present at the occasion were Shah Rukh Khan with wifey Gauri, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty with wife Mana and daughter Athiya, Shiv Sena member Aditya Thackeray, Luv Sinha and mother Poonam Sinha, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Yami Gupta, Huma Qureshi

In the meantime, Kareena will begin shooting for her next film with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani titled 'Good News'.