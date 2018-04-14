Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her desire to get married again!–Watch video

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has shared screen space with iconic actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in her first brand endorsement post winning the beauty pageant. The two beautiful ladies are seen having a fun conversation in the video but what Kareena said towards the end of the video would really worry Saif Ali Khan.

Check out the video right here:

In the video, Kareena and Manushi are seen enjoying a wedding feast while cribbing about how boring the actual wedding is. Just then Manushi explains her idea of an ideal wedding and starts dreaming about it.

Hearing Manushi's idea of a perfect wedding, Kareena gets fascinated and expresses her desire to get married again but Manushi quickly reminds the actress that she is already married.

Both Kareena and Manushi look absolutely stunning in the video.

Manushi had earlier revealed that she isn't scared about the comparison with Kareena Kapoor Khan. "There are a lot of expectations when people have already seen actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But I think for a girl who is already living up to a lot of expectations, I wasn't really scared. There was more of excitement than nervousness, " she told IANS

"What Kareena Kapoor Khan has been doing and will keep doing is different than the line of jewellery that I am endorsing for Malabar."

Manushi is supporting many charitable causes and launched her own project named 'Shakti' before joining the beauty pageant.

She is glad that Malabar Gold and Diamond gives 5 percent of its profits to charity, and it supports the cause of girl child education.

"For someone like me who is still studying and didn't come from a pageant background, knows and understands how education is important. Education brings a sense of confidence and self-worth to yourself. To give this gift to other girls is something very great that the brand is doing," she said.

Manushi is currently travelling from city to city in India and abroad to spread awareness about women's hygiene under the 'Beauty with Purpose' campaign.

(With inputs from IANS)