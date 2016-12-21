close
Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan’s baby Taimur has a beautiful nursery – See PIC

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 09:55
Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s newborn baby – Taimur Ali Khan – has become the talk of the town. Interestingly, the royal baby already has a number of fan pages dedicated to him on social media.

Fans of Saifeena are thrilled and Christmas has become more special for them.

The baby hails from a family of the Nawabs and hence everything associated with him has to be royal in apparance. 

An image of the baby’s nursery has gone viral on social media. The photo shows a crib with the Pataudi crest embossed at the top. White has been chosen as the primary colour for the decor against subtly grey striped walls.

Check out the image below:

Kareena delivered baby Taimur on Tuesday, December 20 at Mumbai Breach Candy Hospital.

First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 09:55

