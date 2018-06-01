हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan spends quality time with son Taimur before 'Veere Di Wedding' release — See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had been busy shooting for 'Veere Di Wedding'and shuttling between cities for the film promotion, took out some time to spend with her son Taimur Ali Khan. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan spends quality time with son Taimur before &#039;Veere Di Wedding&#039; release — See photos
Photo: Yogen Shah

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had been busy shooting for 'Veere Di Wedding'and shuttling between cities for the film promotion, took out some time to spend with her son Taimur Ali Khan. 

On Thursday, the actress was clicked by the paparazzi outside her mother Babita's house with Taimur. While Kareena looked chic sporting a trendy hairstyle and casual wear, Taimur looked adorable as ever in his new haircut. She was wearing flared pants and a white tank top.

The little munchkin was wearing a striped T-shirt, cargo minis and bright orange-coloured footwear. 

Check out their photos here: 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to hit the theatres today. 

Recently, Kareena was asked if she would rethink before signing a film or before appearing in a dance number being a mother now, she told IANS, "No really, I mean there is nothing wrong with song and dance. It is not derogatory. We come from a film family and our films are known for song and dance... So I will always do what I think is right, what works for my personality and my career." 

"I might not be able to give time to a film like earlier; so I would want to work in a film that gets over within 50 days. So maybe not two to three films in a year, but I would rather do one film every year," added the mother of Taimur Ali Khan, her son from actor Saif Ali Khan.

In the past, Kareena has featured in dance numbers like 'It's rocking', 'Marjaani', 'Fevicol Se' and 'Mera Naam Mary hai'.

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanTaimur Ali KhanKareena SaifSaif Ali Khankareena filmsMalaika Arora KhanKarisma KapoorKareena Taimur photos

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close