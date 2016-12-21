Kareena Kapoor Khan with baby Taimur – Is THIS the first photo?

Mumbai: An image of Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur has been doing the rounds on Instagram and other social networking sites. And needless to say, fans of Saifeena are ecstatic.

Though we cannot vouch for the authenticity of the photograph, fanclubs of Saif and Kareena have been posting the image (embedded below) on various online social platforms.

Check out the adorable image of the mother and the infant below:

Here's the first picture of Baby Taimur with Mommy Mashaallah i'm cryin! A photo posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorkhanbegum) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:22am PST

Kareena delivered baby Taimur at about 7.30 AM on December 20, Tuesday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Saif issued a statement to confirm the arrival of the youngest member of his family and even announced the name of the baby.