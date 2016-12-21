Kareena Kapoor Khan with baby Taimur – Is THIS the first photo?
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 08:13
Mumbai: An image of Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur has been doing the rounds on Instagram and other social networking sites. And needless to say, fans of Saifeena are ecstatic.
Though we cannot vouch for the authenticity of the photograph, fanclubs of Saif and Kareena have been posting the image (embedded below) on various online social platforms.
Check out the adorable image of the mother and the infant below:
Kareena delivered baby Taimur at about 7.30 AM on December 20, Tuesday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Saif issued a statement to confirm the arrival of the youngest member of his family and even announced the name of the baby.
First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 08:13
