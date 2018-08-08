Karishma Tanna sets temperature soaring high with her latest pool pictures!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Karishma Tanna often sets Instagram on fire though her alluring photographs. The beautiful actress is currently seen playing the lead role in hit tv series 'Naagin 3'. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti also play leading ladies in the film. Naagin was first telecasted on November 1, 2015, and has now entered its season 3. The original show starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sudha Chandran. While the second season saw Kinshuk Mahajan, Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia as new entries.

Karishma took to Instagram and shared a few pool pics. The actress captioned the post as, “Hello there!! Major missing happening..#swimming #sunkissed #karishmatanna #ktians”

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Aug 7, 2018 at 10:46pm PDT

Karishma was also seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju'. She played the role of Kamli's girlfriend in the film. Even though the actress had a small part in the movie, she made her presence felt by playing the beautiful Gujarati girl, Pinky. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Jim Sarabh and Anushka Sharma to name a few.

Karishma has been around in the entertainment world for more than a decade.The talented actress was also the finalist in controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 8. Karishma didn't win the show, but she was one of the most talked about contestants of the season.