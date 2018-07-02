Kartik Aaryan spotted with a mystery girl—See pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik was recently spotted with a mystery girl at Bastian.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor Kartik Aaryan has finally landed in Bollywood. The hunk of an actor has got immense recognition for his work and is gearing up for his new innings in the Tinseltown.

Kartik was recently spotted with a mystery girl at Bastian dine-out in Bandra, Mumbai. There are strong rumours that the stud of an actor is dating this very mystery girl named Dimple Sharma. The Canadian model-actress has featured in a few commercials as well.

Check out pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Dressed in all black, Dimple looked chic and dinner ready while Kartik kept it casual. He even posed for the clicks with some of his young fans outside the restaurant. The duo has often been spotted hanging out with each other. However, Kartik has never really opened up on his relationship status in public.

On the professional front, Kartik has hugely benefitted after the roaring success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. He hogged the limelight for walking the ramp with Kareena Kapoor Khan for ace designer Manish Malhotra in Singapore.

Also, more recently he even hosted a special segment at IIFA 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand.

All eyes are now set on what plum projects land in Kartik's lap!

