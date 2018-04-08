Kartik Aaryan spotted with mystery girl in Bandra — See pics

Actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his last release 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', which has turned out to be the second biggest hit of this year. The actor made headlines again after he took to the ramp with none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan in Singapore for celebrity-designer Manish Malhotra.

Kartik's video with Kareena had become the talk of the talk for not less than a week. And now, the young actor has been spotted with a mystery girl in Bandra's Farmers Cafe. Though the actor has time and again refuted claims of he being into a relationship and has always maintained that he is very much single, the buzz has it that the lady is none other than Kartik's girlfriend.

Reports said that Kartik had been going around with this girl for some time and the young actor wants to keep it under wraps for the time being. The actor along with the lady, who tried her best to hide her face under a cap, was seen exiting the famous Bandra-based cafe.

Check photos:

Earlier, there was a strong buzz that Kartik and his 'SKTKS' co-star Nushrat Bharucha are an item. However, the actor, at a recent time, clarified that while he shares a great relationship with Nushrat, there is no such thing as 'affair' with her.

While Kartik may not want the paparazzi to click and follow his 'mystery' girl, he did something unexpected at his recent outing when he went out and lifted somebody in his arm, thus making a spectacle of it.

Here's the picture proof: