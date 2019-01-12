हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is open to more children in future

The 'Bride Wars' star is happy with the way her sons have bonded with their sister.

Kate Hudson is open to more children in future
Photo courtesy: Instagram

London: Actress Kate Hudson says she does not have any problem in having more children in the future.

In an interview to accessonline.com, Hudson, who has Ryder (15) with former husband Chris Robinson, Bingham (7) with former fiance Matt Bellamy and three-month-old Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, spoke about her love for children. 

"I love babies. I mean, if it happens again, it happens again, you know? I'm never going to say no," Hudson said.

"I think that Danny is going to want a boy of his own for sure. Granted, he has inherited two boys -- and it is a lot in the house. But he comes from three boys. So I think that, yeah. We will see."

The "Bride Wars" star is happy with the way her sons have bonded with their sister.

"It's really cute to see them with her. They can't stand how cute she is. It's completely different than when Ryder had his brother. He was like,'When can he play? When can he do things?' They want to teach them everything they know," she added.

Tags:
Kate HudsonKate Hudson childrenKate Hudson marriageChris RobinsonMatt Bellamy

Must Watch