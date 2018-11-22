Kate Hudson's heartfelt wish on mom's 73rd birthday

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kate Hudson has a sweet wish for mama Goldie Hawn on the occasion of her 73rd birthday. Academy Award-winner Hawn is known for her roles in 'Cactus Flower', 'Shampoo' and 'The First Wives Club. ' 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kate Hudson has a sweet wish for mama Goldie Hawn on the occasion of her 73rd birthday. Academy Award-winner Hawn is known for her roles in 'Cactus Flower', 'Shampoo' and 'The First Wives Club. ' 

To commemorate Hawn's special day, the 'Almost Famous' star shared an adorable picture featuring Hudson, Hawn and Hudson's 14-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

"Fearless leader, my number one, my heart, my love, my joy, my everything, MY MAMA! Happy happy happy birthday @officialgoldiehawn @mr.ryderrobinson," the 39-year-old wrote in the caption.

On her Instagram story, she shared a black and white photo of her mom on set during her youth, writing, "She`s got film on the brain. She is cool."

It is worth mentioning that Hudson gave birth to her first child with boyfriend and musician Danny Fujikawa in October. The 'Bride Wars' star announced the happy news on Instagram, explaining the inspiration behind the newborn's name.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie), after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour," she wrote.

The actor already has two sons from two previous relationships.

