Katie Price

Katie Price reports herself to police

TV personality and former glamour model Katie Price has handed herself to police after breaking her driving ban.

Katie Price reports herself to police

Los Angeles: TV personality and former glamour model Katie Price has handed herself to police after breaking her driving ban.

The "Celebrity Big Brother" winner on Friday took to her Instagram account and revealed that she drove her 16-year-old son, Harvey to the hospital before realising that she still isn't permitted to drive a vehicle until August 8, reports Mirror.co.uk.

"Been on such an emotional rollercoaster the last 6 months and my head has been all over the place, so much so, that I thought my driving ban was up," her post reads.

Price was banned from the roads after police found her driving at 60mph near her West Sussex home - 10mph above the legal limit.

She was also given six points on her driver's license.

Price said she only realised her mistake when she arrived at the appointment.

"With this on my conscience I called police and reported myself," she added.

Price is currently featuring in her own show "Katie Price: My Crazy Life".

