Katie Price

Katie Price wants to marry beau Kris Boyson this Christmas

Sources close to the 40-year-old claim that she wants to tie a knot with Boyson by the end of the December, reports mirror.co.uk.

File photo

Los Angeles: TV personality Katie Price is planning to get married to her boyfriend Kris Boyson despite still being married to Kieran Hayler.

"Price is smitten with Boyson. They love each other and Price is already talking about them being together forever, and has already asked friends including Kerry, her beautician Lou and her best friend Dionne to be bridesmaids if they do get married," said sources.

Boyson would be Price's fourth husband. Apart from her estranged husband Hayler, she was earlier married to Alex Reid and Peter Andre.

Katie PriceKris BoysonKieran HaylerKatie Price marriedKatie Price husbandKatie Price boyfriendKatie Price news

