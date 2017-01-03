Katrina Kaif - Aditya Roy Kapur’s Facebook conversation is interesting!

Mumbai: Aditya Roy Kapur has followed in the footsteps of his ‘Fitoor’ co-star Katrina Kaif and has made his presence felt on Facebook. The handsome hunk made his social media debut on January 1 and was welcomed by none other than a ‘veteran’!

Well, Katrina, who is almost about six months old on Facebook (read: she made her FB debut on her birthday last year), extended a warm greeting to welcome him to the website by writing: “Welcome welcome Aditya Roy Kapur If you ever need any advice .... Please ask ... Now that I am a six month old Facebook veteran (sic).”

Aditya was confident that he would need KK’s expert advice and thanked her for welcoming him.

He wrote. “Haha yes Katrina I have a feeling I shall definitely be needing your expert advice ! Thank you for your warm welcome :) (sic).”

Adi and Kat have bonded really well since ‘Fitoor’. The film proved to be a dud at the Box Office but the duo’s chemistry set the silverscreen ablaze. They make a gorgeous couple on screen and in real-life, great friends.

Here’s wishing the two a great time on Facebook!!!