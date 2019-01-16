Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Jacqueline make Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash a starry night!

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday on January 16 and to ring in his special day, the actor hosted a big bash on his birthday eve inviting who's who of the industry. The generation next star made his stunning debut in KJo's 'Student of The Year' in 2012 along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Several celebrities such as mentor Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Nushrat Bharucha, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi among many others were seen in attendance.

Check out pictures from his starry bash last night:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

However, first co-star and former rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt gave it a miss! Also, Varun Dhawan was not spotted at the party.

On the work front, Sid has some interesting projects in his kitty. He will be seen in 'Jabariya Jodi' with Parineeti Chopra and 'Marjaavan' with Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.

Here's wishing Sidharth a very happy birthday!