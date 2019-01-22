हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif plays cricket on 'Bharat' sets, asks Anushka Sharma for help, says 'Apna Time Ayega' – Watch

Katrina Kaif plays the leading lady in 'Bharat'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: We have seen videos of superstar Salman Khan playing cricket in his free time on sets but watching Katrina Kaif ace the batting technique is just pure gem. The socially active Katrina recently shared a video of her playing the gentlemen's game after pack up from 'Bharat' sets.

Looks like the entire team likes to chill after work by indulging in some sport and what better than cricket! The actress in her caption asks Anushka Sharma for help. She urges her to put in a word for her to husband and captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli ahead of the World Cup 2019. Also, she promotes Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' in a unique way.

She wrote: “Pack up ke baad #bharat sets as the World Cup nears @anushkasharma perhaps u could put in a small word for me with the captain of the team some room for improvement in my swing, but over all not a bad all rounder #apnatimeaayega”

Isn't it simply rocking?

Katrina Kaif plays the leading lady in 'Bharat' with Salman in the titular role. The film has a starry ensemble star cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.

Ali Abbas Zafar has directed the venture. The movie will hit the screens this Eid on June 5, 2019.

Now, we are waiting for Anushka to reply to Katrina's post!

 

