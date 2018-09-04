Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring in new photoshoot videos - Watch

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram page on Monday to share videos of her recent photo shoot.

Katrina looks too-hot-to-handle in a black one-piece complimented with a white shirt falling off her shoulder.

Take a look at the videos and the pic here:

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 3, 2018 at 10:49pm PDT

Monday mornings confused about the furniture A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 2, 2018 at 10:52pm PDT

The mesmerising beauty is busy shooting for Salman Khan starrer Bharat these days.

She has two big releases this year with two superstars - 'Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan and 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina had shared screen space with Aamir earlier in Yash Raj Films'Dhoom 3. Her chemistry with 'Mr Perfecionist' was appreciated by the audience and it will be interesting to see her with Aamir once again.

The stunner has also worked with Shah Rukh earlier. She had romanced him in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film also had Anushka Sharma as the second lead. Interestingly, Anand L Rai's Zero will see the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio sharing screen space once again.

Katrina had a terrific time at the Box office last year with Salman starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, a film in which she pulled of breathtaking stunts. The film has proved to be Salman's most successful film at the Box Office.