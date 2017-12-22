Katrina Kaif spends time with family, shares pic with grandmom!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is an avid social media user shared some pictures where she can be seen with her sisters and grandmother. The picture with her granny is absolutely frame worthy!

Check out her Instagram post here:

Grandma A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:20am PST

On the professional front, Katrina and Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has hit the screens today and from the packed audiences, we can clearly call it a winner already.

The film is a sequel to 2012 blockbuster hit 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan. 'Tiger Zinda Hai' brings back the super hit jodi of Salman and Katrina back on the big screens after a hiatus of 5 years.

Katrina's action-packed role is totally whistle-worthy. The actress will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan yet-to-be-titled venture by Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

Salman on the other hand has his calendar full with films like 'Race 3', 'Bharat' and 'Dabangg 3' to name a few.