Katrina Kaif's latest selfie with 'Thugs' Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh is unmissable!

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is currently working on Yash Raj Films' (YRF) 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. The film will bring together Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Kat, who is now an avid social media user took to Instagram and shared the latest selfie with her 'Thugs'. We can Aamir, Fatima and Katrina probably working out while the picture was clicked.

Thugsmy dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:56pm PST

Aamir's nose piercing is totally unmissable and he nails it! 'Thugs of Hindostan' is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug'. The film is written and directed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya. This is the first time that Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will be seen sharing the screen space together.

The film is set to release on Diwali this year. Reportedly, there's going to be a sea battle scene similar to ones seen in Pirates of the Caribbean.