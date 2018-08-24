हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Randeep Hooda

Kerala flood: Randeep Hooda joins Khalsa Aid team to help victims

The official Instagram handle of the team shared a picture in which Randeep can be seen serving food to the people. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in 'Baaghi 2' was spotted helping the victims affected by Kerala flood along with Khalsa Aid team. The Khalsa Aid team is working actively towards providing food and other amenities to the people affected by the Kerala flood. The official Instagram handle of the team shared a picture in which Randeep can be seen serving food to the people. The caption of the picture is, “Bollywood actor @randeephooda joins the Khalsa Aid team in #Kerala ! It's great to see celebrities on the ground and not just simply commenting on social media. #KeralaFloods #Seva #Langar #Kerala #KhalsaAid #Humanity #RandeepHooda #OneLove #SarbatDaBhalla”

 

A post shared by Khalsa Aid (UK) (@khalsa_aid) on

The Instagram handle has also shared other pictures and videos. The latest post shows an elderly lady thanking the director of the group. The caption of the pic reads, "Thank you for the water my son .... " a local elderly lady thanks Amarpreet Singh ( Khalsa Aid Asia-Pacific Director ) during the Maharashtra Drought relief in 2016! Khalsa Aid volunteers were delivering 100,000 litres of water each day for 30 days during the drought. As you can see from the pic @amarpreetsingh_ka was surprised by the lady ...the team also delivered food to this lady. #maharashtradrought2016 #KhalsaAidIndia #Sikh #Seva #Latur #maharashtra #SarbatDaBhalla”

 

A post shared by Khalsa Aid (UK) (@khalsa_aid) on

Coming to Randeep, the actor has delivered a number of Bollywood hits such as Highway, Sarbjit, Sultan and so on. The actor was highly appreciated for his role in Sarbjit where in he played the titular role of Sarbjit Singh. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played his sister in the film and we were moved to tears because of Randeep and Aishwarya's powerful acting.  

