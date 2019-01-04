Kevin Hart 'evaluating' Oscars hosting decision

Los Angeles: Comedian Kevin Hart says he is "evaluating" his decision to step down as host of the 91st Academy Awards. In an interview to Ellen DeGeneres on "Ellen", Hart opened the door to returning to the role, reported variety.com.

Hart stepped down from the role following controversy over homophobic tweets that he made several years ago and which resurfaced in recent weeks.

DeGeneres, for her part, revealed that she called the Academy to ask its leaders to reconsider having Hart host the Oscars.

"Leaving here I promise you I'm evaluating this conversation," Hart told DeGeneres.

"This is a conversation I needed to have, I'm glad I had it here. I'm glad it's as authentic and real as I could've hoped it would be," he added.

DeGeneres, who has previously hosted the Oscars and is married to actress Portia de Rossi, offered strong support for Hart.

"What we're going to get to see on stage with you hosting the Oscars is sophistication, class, hilarity and you growing as a person," she said.

"Because most people would say, ‘I'm walking away … ' For you to be the bigger man, for you to say I understand... and to not pay attention. There are so many haters out there. Whatever is going on in the Internet, don't pay attention to them. That's a small group of people being very, very loud.

"We are a huge group of people who love you and want to see you host the Oscars."

It was on December 6 that Hart revealed that he was stepping down just 48 hours after it was announced that he would host the upcoming 91st Academy Awards.

The decision followed an outpouring of social-media criticism of Hart's selection as host that highlighted previous anti-gay comments that Hart had made on Twitter and in his stand-up comedy act.

Hart initially refused to apologize for the resurfaced remarks, before later apologizing to the LGBTQ community and announcing that he would not host the show.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on February 24.