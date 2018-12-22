Kriti Sanon's Maldives pictures will make you want to go on a trip — Check out

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently spending quality time with her family in the Maldives, unleashed her adventurous side as she tried scuba diving there for the first time.

The 'Bareily Ki Barfi' actress, who has been regularly sharing photo and video from her holiday, on Saturday took to Instagram and uploaded some breathtaking pictures from the deep blue ocean where she was seen trying her hand into scuba-diving. The actress is seen enjoying the beautiful marine life as fishes swim in around her in one of the videos she posted.

"My first scuba diving experience and it was surreal! Missed you Sumer Verma, I was comfortable only because you had done a major part of it for me...helped me get rid of my fear of being underwater," she captioned the photos.

"My next is gonna be with you for sure," Kriti posted on Instagram along with photographs and videos that captured the moment.

Take a look at some of her photos from the Maldives:

Kriti did not have any release this year. Her last full-fledged role was in 'Bareily Ki Barfi', which was released in August 2017. She starred in a special number in the song 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' in the film 'Stree'.

However, the 'Heropanti' actress has a series of films in her kitty. She will be seen in ''Luka Chuppi', 'Housefull 4', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Panipat' and 'Kalank', which are lined up for release next year.

Earlier this week, she unveiled the first poster of the upcoming release 'Arjun Patiala' on her Instagram handle.