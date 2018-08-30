हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's abs are 'making a comeback'

She captioned the clip: "Abs making a comeback." 

Kylie Jenner&#039;s abs are &#039;making a comeback&#039;

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who welcomed her daughter Stormi six months ago, says her abs are "making a comeback"

She proudly announced that she has already got her abs back as she shared a video flaunting her flat stomach on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Taking to her Snapchat account, the 21-year-old filmed herself standing in front of the mirror in a skimpy white crop top and low cut black sweatpants.

She captioned the clip: "Abs making a comeback." 

 

Tags:
Kylie Jennerkylie jenner absHollywoodKim Kreality TV star

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close